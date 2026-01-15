AM Roundup: Driver dead in stolen car, APS seeking rate hike, cold case arrest

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, January 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Record temperatures are possible!

It will be another possible record-setting day in the Valley with our forecasted high of 80º today. The previous record high is 81º, which was set in 2000.

The ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny, dry, and warm through the weekend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Town of Guadalupe.

On Wednesday morning, deputies located a stolen vehicle, reported out of the state of Washington, at a Circle K gas station near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.

Officials say that as deputies approached the suspect, he pulled out a gun. The deputies then retreated and called for backup.

After multiple commands and the release of a K9 and less lethal methods, authorities approached the vehicle and located the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to MCSO officials.

Driver found dead in stolen vehicle in Guadalupe after standoff with MCSO

Nearly 12 years after the death of a west Phoenix man, police have announced an arrest in connection with the deadly home invasion from July 2014.

Phoenix police took 43-year-old Fernando Gaitan into custody on Wednesday.

On July 31, 2014, police were called to the area of 43rd and Glendale avenues for a reported home invasion.

Officials learned that during the attack, 53-year-old Augustine Valenzuela had been stabbed, and his wife and stepsons were held at gunpoint.

Valenzuela was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Brandon Pickett knows all too well how expensive electricity can get. His highest summer bill last summer reached nearly $600.

He and his family are trying to cut costs in their 2,600-square-foot home. That means doing laundry during off-peak hours.

“We’re doing what we can,” he said.

Pickett isn’t just cutting back, though. He’s one of hundreds of people who have written letters to the Arizona Corporation Commission, opposing a proposed rate increase from Arizona Public Service. The utility is seeking to raise rates 14% overall, two years after the commission granted an 8% hike.

Customers push back against APS proposed rate hike

With the holiday shopping rush over and a new year underway, many Valley shoppers are looking to reset their routines and refresh their living spaces. Retailers are leaning into that mindset with major January home goods discounts, offering deals on everything from bedding and bathroom items to storage and organization products.

“Consumer mindset is really about, like, how do we reset the year? How do we start fresh? So we put a lot of that stuff on deal, so hopefully we can inspire that,” Jason Anderson, Target Store Director in Awahtukee, said.

At Target, shoppers can find deep discounts across multiple departments throughout the month.

"We're looking at up to 40% off bedding, bathroom items. We've got anywhere from 40 to 50% off in our essentials areas,” Anderson said.

January home goods sales help shoppers refresh their spaces for less