Arrest made in west Phoenix home invasion & murder cold case from 2014

PHOENIX — Nearly 12 years after the death of a west Phoenix man, police have announced an arrest in connection with the deadly home invasion from July 2014.

Phoenix police took 43-year-old Fernando Gaitan into custody on Wednesday.

On July 31, 2014, police were called to the area of 43rd and Glendale avenues for a reported home invasion.

Officials learned that during the attack, 53-year-old Augustine Valenzuela had been stabbed, and his wife and stepsons were held at gunpoint.

Valenzuela was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Despite collecting multiple pieces of evidence at the scene, police say the case eventually went cold.

But after the case was brought up again by detectives, DNA evidence linked Gaitan to the crime.

Detectives then gathered more evidence to move forward with the arrest, which happened on Wednesday.

He now faces multiple felony charges related to the home invasion.