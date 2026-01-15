January home goods sales help shoppers refresh their spaces for less

PHOENIX — With the holiday shopping rush over and a new year underway, many Valley shoppers are looking to reset their routines and refresh their living spaces. Retailers are leaning into that mindset with major January home goods discounts, offering deals on everything from bedding and bathroom items to storage and organization products.

“Consumer mindset is really about, like, how do we reset the year? How do we start fresh? So we put a lot of that stuff on deal, so hopefully we can inspire that,” Jason Anderson, Target Store Director in Awahtukee, said.

At Target, shoppers can find deep discounts across multiple departments throughout the month.

“We're looking at up to 40% off bedding, bathroom items. We've got anywhere from 40 to 50% off in our essentials areas,” Anderson said.

Target is also pushing discounts ahead of spring cleaning.

“You'll find up to 40 percent off on vacuums,” Anderson said. “Getting everybody in that spring cleaning fresh mindset.”

The retailer is also preparing to launch a new designer partnership that could add a new look to bedrooms.

“A partnership with designer Jeremiah Brent, he's going to roll out an exclusive bedding line just for Target. It launches in stores next week, on Sunday, so you'll be able to shop it in-store, online,” Anderson said.

Savings expert Kristin McGrath says January is one of the best times of year to shop for home goods, as stores roll out major promotions often referred to as “white sales.”

“January is a really smart time to shop for home hoods,” Kristin McGrath, The Krazy Coupon Lady editor, said.

McGrath says shoppers can find different types of deals depending on when they shop during the month.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

“Early in the month tends to be when you find some of that storage, furniture, and home organization stuff,” McGrath said. “Retailers know that people are trying to declutter and reorganize for their New Year's resolutions, so they have sales to meet the shopper where they're at. Closer to the middle of the month is traditionally when we start seeing sales on like, bedding, linens.”

McGrath says retailers like JCPenney, Kohl’s, and Macy’s often offer major winter markdowns, while The Container Store is currently running 30 percent off its website.

Walmart is also rolling back prices on household items and making it easier for shoppers to build a full look at a discount.

“We talk to our customers daily. You know, what they really want is the name-brand stuff at the Walmart price,” Syndie Curtis, Walmart Store Lead in Peoria, said.

Walmart is also using QR codes in-store to help customers quickly find items, prices, and locations.

“It’ll bring up everything that is on display here, the price, how they can purchase it, where it is in the store,” Curtis said.

For some shoppers, savings start with creativity and do-it-yourself projects.

“This is actually from the Dollar Store,” Allyson Lambert, a consumer in Scottsdale said regarding framed wall art. “So for under $5 dollars you can create some art like this.”

Lambert says thrifting, upcycling, and discount decor can help people stay on budget while still updating their homes.

“Don’t rush to decorate. Give yourself some time and remember it’s not permanent. So you can go with a more budget-friendly option,” Lambert said.

For many shoppers, January deals provide an opportunity to reset their space and start the year fresh, without overspending.