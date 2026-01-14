Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver found dead in stolen vehicle in Guadalupe after standoff with MCSO

GUADALUPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Town of Guadalupe.

On Wednesday morning, deputies located a stolen vehicle, reported out of the state of Washington, at a Circle K gas station near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.

Officials say that as deputies approached the suspect, he pulled out a gun. The deputies then retreated and called for backup.

After multiple commands and the release of a K9 and less lethal methods, authorities approached the vehicle and located the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to MCSO officials.

Officials say no deputies or other law enforcement officers fired their guns.

The investigation remains ongoing.

