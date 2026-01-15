MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures stay above normal into the weekend

PHOENIX — Phoenix hit the 80s for the first time this year on Wednesday, and more 80s are not out of the question this week.

Our high on Wednesday soared to a record-tying 81 degrees at Sky Harbor.

Thursday's record is also 81 degrees in Phoenix, set in 2000.

For Friday and the weekend, right now, forecast models are showing most of the Valley in the upper 70s, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Expect overnight temperatures in the Valley in the mid 40s to low 50s for the rest of the week.

We'll also see a few passing clouds at times, but our forecast will stay dry through the weekend and into early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.24" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

