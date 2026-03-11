AM Roundup: DPS helicopter crash report, big weather changes, more on NAU student death

PHOENIX — It's already Wednesday - you can power through this week! There were major updates on Tuesday from big stories out of Flagstaff that we have been following in the last six weeks.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big warm-up coming to Arizona!

High pressure takes over starting today, and the heat builds fast. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the 60s, then we jump to the mid 90s by Thursday.

A National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday shed more light on a crash involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in northern Arizona that left two DPS crew members dead.

The crash occurred when the DPS helicopter was assisting during an hours-long gun battle in Flagstaff on Feb. 4, 2026.

Officials identified the pilot as Robert B. Skankey and the DPS paramedic trooper on board as Hunter R. Bennett. Skankey and Bennett were providing air support to Flagstaff police officers as they worked to take the alleged shooter into custody.

According to the report, there was “no evidence of ballistic punctures” and no known issues with the aircraft, citing recent maintenance records.

A Northern Arizona University student who drank an excessive amount of vodka at a fraternity house party died of alcohol poisoning, an autopsy released Monday shows.

Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, was found unresponsive Jan. 31 and couldn't be resuscitated, the report said. His blood-alcohol level was 0.425% — more than five times the state's legal limit for driving and an amount generally considered to be fatal.

Three leaders from the Delta Tau Delta fraternity face charges in Martinez’s death.

The Coconino County Attorney’s Office said Monday that it is reviewing the case to determine whether formal charges are appropriate against the three leaders, who were 20 at the time. The three were arrested on suspicion of hazing.

A man repeatedly punched and kneed during a traffic stop has filed a $2.5 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix and multiple police officers, accusing them of excessive force, false arrest, and malicious prosecution.

Attorneys on behalf of Israel DeVoe filed the claim on February 27, 2026.

DeVoe was initially stopped by Phoenix officers on Nov. 3, 2024, for allegedly speeding.

Body camera video shows an officer issuing a rapid series of conflicting commands — asking for DeVoe's driver's license, then telling him to step out of the vehicle, then ordering him to place his hands on top of his head — without giving DeVoe time to comply.

What if a simple dinner could help someone rebuild their life? In Peoria, a local chapter of Helping One Woman is doing just that by gathering once a month for a “Girls Night Out” with a powerful purpose.

Each month, women in the community nominate someone facing an unimaginable challenge: the loss of a spouse or child, a cancer diagnosis, or another life-altering hardship. That woman becomes the evening’s honoree.

At the dinner, attendees each contribute at least $10 and take part in raffles supported by local businesses. By the end of the night, the funds raised are gifted directly to the recipient to help with expenses during a difficult time.

But organizers say the money is only part of the impact. The room full of encouragement, hugs, and shared support can be just as powerful.

