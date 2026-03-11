MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, sending temperatures soaring statewide later this week.

Temperatures will climb day by day for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

By Friday, Phoenix will be around 15 degrees above normal with new daily heat records possible heading into the weekend.

There's a chance we could see our first triple digits of the year by next Tuesday, marking the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix history.

Right now, the record earliest triple digit day is March 26, 1988. That is the only time Phoenix has ever hit 100 in the month of March.

But next week, it's looking like we could hit 100 or hotter multiple times. All still in March.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-1.79" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

