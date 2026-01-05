AM Roundup: Downtown shooting victim dies, Venezuela latest, what will Cardinals do?

PHOENIX — It's the first Monday of 2026!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, January 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Multiple storm systems set to impact the state this week

Big changes are on the way as we head into a new week!

A weak storm is moving across northern Arizona this morning, bringing a few light rain or snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations above 7,000 feet. Impacts should be very limited.

The United States conducted a “large-scale strike” early Saturday in Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolás Maduro, flying him and his wife out of the country, President Donald Trump said. Videos showed multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft in Caracas, the capital.

Hours after the operation, President Trump said that the U.S. would "run the country" until there is a proper transition.

"We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition, and it has to be judicious because that's what we're all about," President Trump said.

Additionally, President Trump said U.S. oil companies will have a presence in Venezuela.

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," he said.

'We are going to run the country,' Trump declares after capturing Venezuela's Maduro

A man who was shot in downtown Phoenix one week ago has died of his injuries, police announced Sunday.

Phoenix police said the man, 21-year-old Eyosiyas Belema Jote, died from his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

He was one of four people who were shot near 1st and Washington streets early on the morning of December 28.

A day after the shooting, police announced that 22-year-old Keon Joubert had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A memorial for Emily Pike that’s been up in Mesa for months was removed Friday. It’s unclear who took the tributes down and moved them to a trash bin. By Friday night, members of several tribal communities were putting teddy bears, flowers, and garlands back up.

“When I got here this afternoon on my lunch break, Emily was alone in the trash. All her things were in the trash, and she was alone,” Celeste Bonito-Nash, an advocate, said. “When I came back this evening, all her things had been taken out of the trash, and there's a crowd of people here putting things up. And it meant so much to me that all these people came to say, 'Emily, you're not alone.'”

The memorial is at Mesa Drive and McKellips Road, where the 14-year-old was last seen before her body was later found near Globe last February.

The city of Mesa confirms the memorial was not taken down by the city. There are "no trespassing" signs up on the lot where it's been built.

Pike's family tells us the removal was shocking, saying the tribute was not just for them, but for the whole community. They hope the city might consider a permanent memorial.

Emily Pike memorial removed before tribal community members rebuilt it

The Cardinals' season came to a disappointing end Sunday with a 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cards finished the season 3-14, and they ended the year on a nine-game losing streak.

It's not yet clear what the future holds for Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort.

Both are in their third year with the team, with the Cardinals going 15-36 in that time.