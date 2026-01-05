MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Multiple storm systems set to impact the state this week

PHOENIX — Big changes are on the way as we head into a new week!

A weak storm is moving across northern Arizona this morning, bringing a few light rain or snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations above 7,000 feet. Impacts should be very limited.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday in the Valley, with just a small chance for a sprinkle. Mornings will feel cool with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s, while afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

The forecast gets a little trickier by the middle of the week.

We are keeping an eye on two storm systems that could affect Arizona, but right now there is still a lot of uncertainty.

The first system is expected to stay south of Arizona, which would keep rain chances over southern and southeastern parts of the state. If it moves farther north, the Valley would have a better chance to see some rain.

The second system depends on how far south the jet stream dips. If it drops farther south, that would help pull in more moisture and colder air, leading to better rain chances across the state and possibly some accumulating snow in the high country.

Temperatures will also cool down later this week.

Highs in the Valley could fall into the low to mid 60s, with morning lows dipping into the low 40s.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-0.12" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

