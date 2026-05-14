AM Roundup: Deadly UTV crash, new research shows data centers are unpopular, Scottsdale Costco workers honored

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, May 14; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Triple digits continue as we head toward the weekend

Triple digits stick around in the Valley today.

We'll heat up to a high of 100º under sunny skies before a breezy evening ahead with lows in the 70s.

Friday eases back into the upper 90s, but remains sunny and dry.

One person is dead, and another person is hurt after an off-road crash involving a side-by-side near Surprise on Wednesday evening.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says just after 7 p.m., they were called to the area near 185th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, just outside of Surprise, for a reported off-road crash.

When deputies arrived, they found that a side-by-side with two people inside had rolled over.

One person was pronounced dead. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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New national polling data shows the majority of Americans do not want to see an AI data center in their community, while the debate surrounding their benefits and potential impacts continues in Arizona.

A new Gallup poll released Wednesday found that seven in 10 Americans oppose building data centers for artificial intelligence nearby. The biggest concerns cited in the survey are water and energy use, quality of life concerns, and higher utility costs.

Those same concerns have been echoed by community members across the Valley who have experienced data center expansion near them.

"You don't hear them that much during the day, but at night, you hear it's like big, huge air conditioners that are running and running and running. So when you go outside at night, that's all you hear,” Anita Houtcooper said.

Maricopa County recently approved a controversial data center near Luke Air Force Base.

As data center projects continue in AZ, national poll shows wide disapproval

A bill making its way through the legislature would allow families to place cameras in long-term care facilities.

Right now in Arizona, cameras can be placed in a loved one's room only if a facility allows it. This includes rooms in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

SB1041 is sponsored by Arizona Representative Quang Nguyen, and it's the third year in a row he has introduced legislation.

The bill would allow cameras as well as other electronic recording devices.

Representative Nguyen said this bill is about transparency, "one nice thing about this camera bill is that it allows you and your family to be able to keep track of what's going on, what's being done and what's not being done in abuse cases," he said, " But it also vindicates if a caregiver is falsely accused."

Bill would allow AZ families to place cameras inside long-term care facilities

Three employees at a Scottsdale Costco store helped save the life of a pharmacy customer last month.

Barry Baker was waiting near the pharmacy of the store, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, when he suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

Two pharmacists, Todd Gookin and Gary Bachmeier, jumped in to help, calling 911 and starting CPR.

One of the store managers, Mike Weston, got the store’s automated external defibrillator (AED) and used the machine on Baker, who was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Scottsdale Fire credits the rapid response with saving Baker’s life.

Scottsdale Fire Department honors Costco employees who helped save a customer's life