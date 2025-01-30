AM Roundup: Deadly plane crash in Virginia, drying out across the state, Isaac Schools update

PHOENIX — Happy Friday Eve! Hopefully, you enjoyed the rain and snow while it lasted — we're drying out after a stormy few days across the state and warming up into next week.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, January 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain in Phoenix! Our 159-day dry streak is finally over.

After our first measurable rainfall in months, a dry and warming trend takes over for the rest of the week.

Today, expect sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, while tomorrow brings even warmer temperatures, nearing 70 degrees.

Fatalities have been reported after a Black Hawk military helicopter collided with a regional jet as it approached Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, authorities said Wednesday night.

A massive search and rescue operation, which includes divers, is underway in the Potomac River. The Associated Press reports that while multiple fatalities have been reported, the exact number is not clear.

The plane involved is American Eagle Flight 5342, which originated from Wichita, Kansas. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane.

ABC15 is helping you become a Smart Shopper at the grocery store. Throughout January, we have been introducing you to Valley residents who are sharing their tips on finding deals and spending money wisely.

Viola Lucero, of Gilbert, is not only on the lookout for savings for her family; she also helps others afford and access healthy groceries.

Meet the Smart Shoppers: Viola Lucero seeks savings for her family and Valley seniors

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court Wednesday.

Once she is formally appointed to the state's highest court, she will be the first Latina and person of African descent to be appointed to the court.

She will also be one of the few women who have had a role on the bench.

Both the Tolleson Union High School District governing board and the Isaac Elementary School District governing board held meetings Wednesday night to discuss a resolution amid Isaac School District's financial crisis.

The agreement allows Tolleson Union High School District to lease land from the Isaac Elementary School District for the total principal amount of $25 million. Isaac School District will pay back the money over 12 years at a 6% interest rate.

Both districts agreed to the plan Wednesday night.

With the resolution, the Arizona State Board of Education’s executive director says the Isaac School District would receive the funding needed to keep the district open and functioning, as well as allow it to remain open for the remainder of the school year and into the future, and, if the plan proceeds at its current timeline, the district may be able to meet payroll for Isaac staff by Friday.