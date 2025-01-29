Judge Maria Elena Cruz makes history with nomination to Arizona Supreme Court

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court Wednesday.

Once she is formally appointed to the state's highest court, she will be the first Latina and person of African descent to be nominated to the court.

She will also be one of the few women who have had a role on the bench.

Watch the announcement in the player below.

Arizona governors appoint justices to the Supreme Court but are required to pick from a pre-determined list of applicants, put together by a bipartisan commission.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Nick Ciletti recently talked with Chief Justice Ann Timmer who said she'd like to see even more women serve on Arizona's High Court, but also said merit has to be the number one overall qualification.

Last year, Justice Robert Brutinel announced his retirement from the Arizona Supreme Court.