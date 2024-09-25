Justice Robert Brutinel announces retirement from Arizona Supreme Court

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, Justice Robert Brutinel announced his retirement from the Arizona Supreme Court.

According to Brutinel's letter to Governor Katie Hobbs, his effective retirement date will be October 31.

Brutinel served for the last 28 years as a judge in Arizona's courts.

"It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve as Chief Justice, to participate in the administration and improvement of Arizona's courts and to work with the outstanding judges and staff across our great State, particularly our Presiding Judges," Brutinel said.

View Justice Brutinel's letter below:

Chief Justice Ann Timmer has offered the following statement on Justice Brutinel’s retirement:

"Justice Brutinel’s retirement sparks mixed emotions. He has faithfully served the Judicial Branch of Arizona for almost thirty years. Notably, as Arizona’s 26th Chief Justice, he led the courts through the pandemic, ensuring that the courts operated safely while remaining open to serve Arizonans. The Court is proud of Justice Brutinel and wish him a well-deserved retirement. On a personal note, Justice Brutinel is a dear friend to all of us on the Court, and we will miss his wisdom and wit."