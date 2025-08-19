Man seriously hurt after being run over by a car near Miller and Baseline roads in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly run over by a car in Buckeye Monday night.

Buckeye police say they were called to the area near Miller and Baseline roads just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

As officers were responding, they received another report of a crash at an intersection about a quarter of a mile from the shooting scene.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a man lying on the ground with a gun nearby.

The man, who police say is in his 50s but has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that the man had shown up at his ex-girlfriend's house, where the original shots-fired call was reported.

In doing so, the man reportedly was violating an active order of protection.

A teen who lived in the home told the man to leave, and he allegedly shot at the teen before driving away.

The teen got in his own car and was leaving the area when he saw the man's truck.

He then told police the suspect got out of the truck and pointed the gun at him.

That is when the teen reportedly ran over the suspect.

It's not clear what charges will be filed in connection with the incidents.

The shots fired and the crash remain under investigation.