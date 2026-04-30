AM Roundup: Deadly Phoenix PD shooting, AZ educators form new coalition, storm chances

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! We're almost a third of the way through 2026 already. That's hard to believe!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, April 30. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system could bring rain to parts of Arizona today

A mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 90s. There's a slight chance for an evening shower, mainly in the southeast Valley. Overnight lows settle into the mid-60s.

A man wanted for aggravated assault was shot and killed by Phoenix police on Wednesday near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. in a commercial area of the neighborhood.

Officials say a man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured.

Phoenix officials say officers located a man in the area who was wanted for a previous aggravated assault on Tolleson police officers.

Officers spotted the man's vehicle parked in a business area and saw him walking in an alleyway. That's when officials say the man pointed a handgun at the officers twice. This led to officers shooting him.

Deadly shooting involving Phoenix police near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road

A newly filed 13-page notice of claim reveals how a registered sex offender allegedly bypassed security protocols at a Phoenix elementary school and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

The attorney for the family sent a notice of claim to Orangewood Elementary School and the Washington Elementary School District earlier this month.

The attack happened in November 2025, when a convicted sex offender made his way onto the school campus during school hours and sexually assaulted the child.

Abel Gblah, 25, was arrested following the attack at his home.

Family plans to sue Phoenix school after alleged sexual attack on 10-year-old girl

A new group of education leaders, school advocates, and business partners recently formed a coalition to fight the negative perception surrounding public schools, misinformation, and share the good news that’s happening in their systems.

Public schools are combating issues like declining enrollment, school closures, and the growth of school choice. Over the last few years, ABC15 has reported on nearly a dozen school districts and their leaders choosing to close school campuses due to declining enrollment. On top of that, school leaders say they’re also dealing with misinformation.

"We face a lot of things about the narrative around how we don't use money appropriately, or you have enough money, or you're not transparent despite all the audits we do,” Dr. Michael Winters said.

Winters, the superintendent for Saddle Mountain Unified, spearheads the Coalition for Arizona Public Schools alongside Dr. Kimberly Guerin, the superintendent of the Madison Elementary School District.

The coalition met on Wednesday in a summit to refine and work on furthering their mission. The meeting included dozens of other school district superintendents across the Valley and beyond, school advocates, and partnering businesses.

Arizona education leaders form new coalition to combat misinformation and advocate for public schools

According to Donate Life, more than 60% of Arizonans have signed up to be an organ donor, but the need is growing, with more than 103,000 people on the national transplant list, 1,400 of those in Arizona.

A Valley wife and mother of two is sharing her story during National Donate Life Month in the hopes that it saves others through the ultimate gift.

On April 22, Jessi Trego bounced between units at Banner University Medical Center, asking staff to sign her liver pillow, passing out cookies, and showing off her nails painted in appreciation for the men and women who cared for her.

"I feel like they're my family and like they really are," Trego said. "It is full circle, because I was here when I was so incredibly sick, and now I just feel a million times better.”

Arizona mother gets second chance at life after emergency liver transplant