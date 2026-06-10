AM Roundup: Deadly Phoenix crash, US strikes Iran after chopper attack, community rallies around murdered teen

PHOENIX — Temperatures are slowly heating up as Arizona summer kicks into gear! Don't forget, tonight is Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and it has been a great series!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, June 10; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heat builds as storm chances return to Arizona!

Temperatures keep climbing today as high pressure builds over the Valley. Expect a sunny afternoon with a high of 107º. Overnight lows only dip into the upper 70s. Tomorrow, clouds increase, and we warm to 108º.

A man has died, and two other people are hurt after a serious crash on Tuesday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:45 a.m. for a reported multi-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man they say was in critical condition. Phoenix firefighters took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

President Trump directed the U.S. to begin new "self-defense strikes" on Iran on Tuesday, in response to Iran downing a U.S. helicopter on Monday.

U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft targeted "Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command said, in what it called "a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

The strikes were completed by Tuesday evening Eastern Time.

"U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression," CENTCOM wrote.

US begins new 'self-defense strikes' against Iran following helicopter incident

One week after 17-year-old Kevin Zamora was shot and killed inside Desert Sky Mall, the community gathered Tuesday to support his grieving family with a car wash fundraiser outside Ace of Wingz.

Armando Rubio and Pablo Higuera organized the event, bringing in multiple detailers who volunteered their time. All proceeds from the car wash, along with a portion of sales from inside Ace of Wingz, went to the Zamora family. Some family members were present at the fundraiser and were thankful for the community support.

"Not even a full adult yet, a minor, working to put food on the table for his family, and it just really hurts to hear," Higuera said.

Rubio described the effort his team put into making the event a success.

"I got 3 to 4 detailers pulling up," Rubio said. "We're going to get a little burnt, but it's OK, um, as long as we help out, you know, it's going to feel good from the heart.”

Community rallies around family of teen killed at Desert Sky Mall with car wash fundraiser

For Kaiya Jensen, life these days is filled with the kinds of moments she had dreamed about for years — watching her daughter, Anniston, explore the world, one curious glance at a time.

"It sounds cheesy, but honestly, a dream come true," Jensen said.

Not long ago, the future felt much harder to picture.

After years of infertility and IVF treatments, Jensen finally became pregnant. But with the joy came an unexpected diagnosis.

Arizona mom finds hope in nurse with same limb difference as her daughter