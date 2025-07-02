AM Roundup: Crash sparks fire near Wickenburg, deadly Tempe road rage shooting, storm chances

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 2; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances

Monsoon moisture is streaming into Arizona, bringing a chance for storms in the Valley later this afternoon and evening. Any storms that form could pack lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and blowing dust. Today's high will reach 107º

A crash on the U.S. 60 near Wickenburg sparked multiple brush fires, which have now been named the "Monarch Fire" on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a two-vehicle non-injury crash between Wickenburg and Morristown ignited three separate wildfires in the area.

Fire crews are battling the 148-acre Monarch Fire approximately five miles southeast of Wickenburg.

A "SET" status for evacuations in the area is in place, meaning residents and businesses should prepare to leave if necessary. The order is for Rio Vista Hills to Saguaro Blossom Lane/East and west of U.S. 60, including Wickenburg and Allah.

Crash sparks 'Monarch Fire' along US-60 near Wickenburg Tuesday

Tempe police are investigating a deadly road rage shooting near Priest Drive and Warner Road.

At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area for a shooting call.

While at the scene, officers located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police officials.

The other person involved remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects, and there is no other threat to the public.

A 25-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department was sworn in as chief on Tuesday.

“As I went along in my career, I wanted to make a difference in the organization,” said Dan Butler, the newly minted chief of the Mesa Police Department.

Butler is taking the helm after Chief Ken Cost announced his retirement. Butler served as executive assistant chief at the department’s operations bureau before taking the top role.

“I think the thing that I’m going to focus on as a chief is really taking a look at men and women in the organization and preparing them to take over after I leave,” said Butler.

“When you come up through the ranks in your respective departments, you understand the foundation and what is required to lead this department. And he listens, and being a good leader, you have to listen,” said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman.

Mesa swears in new police chief

The Arizona Diamondbacks have banned a season-ticket holder from Chase Field for the rest of the season because of "multiple offenses" during games, including fan interference on a fly ball to the wall during Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The D-backs were leading 3-2 in the eighth inning on Monday when San Francisco's Christian Koss hit a long fly ball to left field. Arizona left fielder Tim Tawa tried to make a leaping grab, but the fan made the catch with his own glove, appearing to reach over the fence.

The umpires initially ruled that Koss was out, but the call was overturned after review and Koss was awarded second base. The D-backs went on to win the game 4-2.

The fan — who said his name is Dave McCaskill — was ejected after the incident. McCaskill went on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Tuesday, saying he's been ejected three times and reviewed "9 or 10" times over the years.