Two-vehicle crash sparks multiple brush fires along US-60 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — Officials say multiple brush fires sparked Tuesday along U.S. 60 near Wickenburg.

A "SET" status for evacuations in the area is in place, meaning residents and businesses should prepare to leave if necessary. The order is for Rio Vista Hills to Saguaro Blossom Lane/East and west of U.S. 60, including Wickenburg and Allah.

Fire crews are battling the fires about five miles southeast of Wickenburg.

DPS says a two-vehicle non-injury crash set off three separate wildfires in the area.

One lane of traffic is closed on U.S. 60 to allow fire trucks to respond.

To help prevent brush fires, authorities remind people to:



Dispose of cigarette butts safely.

Don't park in tall grass or brush.

Secure tow chains to avoid sparking.

Check tire pressure. Exposed rims cause sparks.

Resources are responding to the #MonarchFire. In coordination with Wickenburg Fire Department, #AZForestry is sending one engine, one Type 2 handcrew, one dozer, air attack and miscellaneous overhead.



There is a SET Evacuation in place. The order is for Rio Vista Hills to… pic.twitter.com/7QO7Axh3ve — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) July 1, 2025