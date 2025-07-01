Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person shot during road rage incident in Tempe near Priest Dr and Warner Rd

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one person hospitalized.

At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Priest and Warner roads for a shooting call.

While at the scene, officers located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police officials.

The other person involved remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects, and there is no other threat to the public.

No other details have been provided.

