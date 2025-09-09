AM Roundup: Cooler air on the way, charges filed in Scottsdale man's murder, Camelback Mountain body recovery

Happy Tuesday! Unfortunately, there's no football to look forward to tonight, but we're getting a little closer to it feeling like fall in the Valley!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, September 9; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air is on the way

Isolated showers and storms may still pop up in parts of Arizona, but drier air is starting to take over. That means lower humidity here in the Valley with highs once again near 105º this afternoon.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Angel:

Kidcaster Angel gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Palomino Intermediate School

Matthew Dieringer, the accused killer of 67-year-old Frank Quaranta, made his first court appearance on Sunday in what the state prosecutor described as a “very violent and horrific murder.”

"The subject allegedly beat the victim to death. This was a very violent and horrific murder,” Maricopa County Attorney's Office prosecutor Brooke Gaunt told the judge. "There was a strong weight of the evidence against Mr. Dieringer, including presumptive DNA match to blood that was found on the scene.”

The state is pursuing a first-degree murder charge in the killing that happened on Labor Day.

More details released into murder in Scottsdale on Labor Day

Phoenix Fire crews are working to recover a body found on Camelback Mountain.

Crews were initially called to the Echo Canyon Trail on Monday afternoon for a hiker in need of a mountain rescue.

The incident was updated after it was learned that the person was dead. Officials say the person was found off the trail.

It's unclear how long the person was there or who they are.

First responders were not able to recover the body on Monday because they ran out of daylight. Crews are set to be back on Tuesday to finish the recovery.

The winners of Saturday's historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot draw may have come from Texas and Missouri, but Arizona also brought in its fair share of big winners.

Twelve Arizonans won $50,000 Powerball tickets on Saturday, including a few that were Powerplay tickets, which doubled the prizes to $100,000.

Seven of the 12 winners were sold in the Valley!

For a full list of where the winning tickets were sold, click here.

For years, Scott Fuller has helped transform ordinary people across the Valley into something much more.

He assembled a team of kind-hearted heroes who’ve been rolling up to Banner Children’s Thunderbird Medical Center for years.

He has delivered bedside smiles to countless children since 2018 as characters from the Marvel and DC universes.

Fuller, who is a cancer survivor himself, uses his superhero team to brighten children’s days, if only for a moment.

Superheroes storm Valley hospital to visit young patients