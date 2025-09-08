WATCH: Superheroes storm Valley hospital to visit young patients

For years, Scott Fuller has helped transform ordinary people across the Valley into something much more.

He assembled a team of kind-hearted heroes who’ve been rolling up to Banner Children’s Thunderbird Medical Center for years.

He has delivered bedside smiles to countless children since 2018 as characters from the Marvel and DC universes.

Fuller, who is a cancer survivor himself, uses his superhero team to brighten children’s days, if only for a moment.

ABC15's Cameron Polom got to see how Fuller brings it all to life and the incredible magic that will bring a tear to even a villain's eye. Watch the full video in the player above.