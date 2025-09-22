AM Roundup: Charlie Kirk memorial, AZ EV owner incentives, deadly US 93 crash

PHOENIX — Happy first day of fall! Monsoon season is quickly coming to an end, and temperatures will start dropping quickly in the coming weeks!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances stick around today, then heating up!

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will stick around this morning before skies dry out and temperatures climb for the next several days! Highs reach the upper 90s today with overnight lows in the low 80s.

Tens of thousands of people were at State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sunday to pay tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

President Trump and Vice President Vance, along with many members of the Trump administration, spoke at the memorial.

Mrs. Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, was fighting back tears as she spoke to the large crowd about her late husband.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while on the campus of Utah Valley University for an event earlier in September.

A young boy is seriously hurt after being pulled from a pool in Queen Creek on Sunday.

Queen Creek officials say first responders were called to a community pool near Ellsworth Loop and Queen Creek roads for a reported drowning.

When they arrived, they found a 7-year-old boy had been pulled from the pool.

He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Three people are dead and four others are hurt after a serious crash on US 93 near Wickenburg over the weekend.

Congress fire officials were called to the accident on US 93 Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles and multiple people hurt.

Officials have confirmed three people have died in the crash.

Another four people were taken to the hospital.

Arizona now ranks among the top ten states for electric vehicle ownership, with more than 120,000 EVs registered on the road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

But big changes are coming for EV drivers, and anyone thinking about buying one, starting at the end of September. Starting October 1, EV owners in Arizona will lose access to the HOV lane, along with the federal $7,500 tax credit that helped many buyers afford their first electric car.