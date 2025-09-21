PHOTOS: Thousands gather for Charlie Kirk memorial at State Farm Stadium
Thousands of people gathered at State Farm Stadium on Sunday to pay respects to Charlie Kirk.
People watch as a band performs before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP Morris Magana holds up an American flag outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP Nancy Austin walks around outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP Police ride around on horses outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP The stage is seen before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP Posters of conservative activist Charlie Kirk are seen on chairs before his memorial Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP Women listen during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP A couple watches as a band performs before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP People listen during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP A woman listens during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP People listen to worship music in the overflow area outside before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP Supporters cheer before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP A supporter attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP A supporter prays during a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP Dan Beazley stands with a cross at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP A man holds a Bible outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP A memorial for Charlie Kirk is seen at Huntington Bank Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: David Richard/AP A sign is placed on side of the stadium before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP Police ask the crowd to keep the street clear as people wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP People listen to a worship song in the overflow area outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP People sing along to a worship song in the overflow area outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP