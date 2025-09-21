PHOTOS: Thousands gather for Charlie Kirk memorial at State Farm Stadium

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

People watch as a band performs before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Morris Magana holds up an American flag outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

Nancy Austin walks around outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

Police ride around on horses outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

The stage is seen before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Posters of conservative activist Charlie Kirk are seen on chairs before his memorial Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Women listen during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

A couple watches as a band performs before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

People listen during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

A woman listens during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

People listen to worship music in the overflow area outside before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

Supporters cheer before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

A supporter attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

A supporter prays during a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Dan Beazley stands with a cross at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

A man holds a Bible outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

A memorial for Charlie Kirk is seen at Huntington Bank Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

A sign is placed on side of the stadium before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

Police ask the crowd to keep the street clear as people wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

People wait in line before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

People listen to a worship song in the overflow area outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

People sing along to a worship song in the overflow area outside before a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next