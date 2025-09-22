MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances stick around today, then heating up!

PHOENIX — Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will hang around this morning across southwest and central Arizona.
A few spots could see heavier downpours, but most of the rain will fade by this afternoon as temps climb into the upper 90s to near 100 in the Valley.
Then comes the heat!
High pressure builds in, cranking Valley highs back above 100° and pushing near-record levels by Wednesday.
Moderate to major heat risk is expected, so take it easy if you’re outside.
Another storm system may swing in late week into the weekend, bringing rain chances back to the forecast.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.85" from average)
Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.39" from average)
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
