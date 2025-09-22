Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances stick around today, then heating up!

Morning storm chances before drying out for a few days
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will hang around this morning across southwest and central Arizona.

A few spots could see heavier downpours, but most of the rain will fade by this afternoon as temps climb into the upper 90s to near 100 in the Valley.

Then comes the heat!

High pressure builds in, cranking Valley highs back above 100° and pushing near-record levels by Wednesday.

Moderate to major heat risk is expected, so take it easy if you’re outside.

Another storm system may swing in late week into the weekend, bringing rain chances back to the forecast.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.85" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.39" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
