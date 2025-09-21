President Trump, VP Vance expected to speak at Charlie Kirk memorial in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A public memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to take place Sunday morning at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The memorial, titled “Building a Legacy Remembering Charlie Kirk," is open to the public. Parking lots are set to open at 7 a.m. and doors will open at 8 a.m. before the program begins at 11 a.m.

Watch live coverage of the memorial services in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

State Farm Stadium has a normal capacity of more than 63,000 people. If needed, overflow seating will be available at the Desert Diamond Arena, which can hold 20,000 people.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the event as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event.

The service will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.

Attendees should expect TSA-level screenings and clear bag policies.

The event is being held by Turning Point USA, an organization that Kirk founded in 2012, and aims to honor Kirk’s life and legacy.

In the Oval Office earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he will be attending the ceremony, and he is also expected to speak at the event.

According to the organization's website, a list of guest speakers includes President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson, and more.

Kirk, 31, died after he was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"The movement my husband build will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen," Kirk's wife, Erika, said after his death. "It will become stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."