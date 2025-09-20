Three dead, three others hurt in crash on US 93 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — Three people are dead and three others are hurt after a serious crash on US 93 near Wickenburg on Saturday.

Congress fire officials were called to the accident on US 93 Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles and multiple people hurt.

Officials have confirmed three people have died in the crash.

Another three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

US 93 was closed in both directions in the area for several hours, but it has since reopened.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash, but it is under investigation.

For years, ABC15 has reported on the dangers of US 93, as multiple deadly crashes have occurred on the highway over the years.

It was once rated the most dangerous highway in the country, according to the website Value Penguin.

While some of the highway has been upgraded, there are still many miles of the highway between Wickenburg and Wikieup that remain one lane in each direction.

US 93 serves as the primary route between the Valley and Las Vegas.