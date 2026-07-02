AM Roundup: Cave Creek asked to conserve water, AZ toddler found alive in morgue, air quality alerts

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 2; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Air quality alerts due to ozone and wildfire smoke

Poor air quality remains a concern in the Valley, with an Ozone High Pollution Advisory in effect today. Otherwise, expect sunny skies with highs only around 103º and overnight lows near 80º.

An Arizona toddler was found breathing inside a Gilbert hospital morgue after being declared dead hours earlier by an Arizona doctor, according to police records.

A police report and body camera video reviewed by the ABC15 Investigators show that two Gilbert police officers saw signs of life multiple times, but the toddler was still taken to the hospital’s “cold room,” which is also considered to be the morgue.

One officer wrote in the police report that the baby was pronounced dead “in error” by the Mercy Gilbert doctor even after a tense exchange about a pulse possibly being detected.

The 18-month-old was rushed to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center after he was found inside the family’s pool on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

It has taken months for the Gilbert police to release public records related to the near-drowning.

The ABC15 Investigators reviewed a half dozen body camera videos, including videos from the initial drowning scene and videos inside the hospital. Most of the videos are heavily blurred, and most of the audio has been muted, but one critical moment was captured between the doctor and the officer.

According to the police report, the officer wrote that a nurse in another room said: “I have a pulse.”

Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead by AZ doctor

Cave Creek is pulling water from reservoir storage after a clog in its canal intake system forced the town's water treatment plant to shut down Wednesday.

The town says 95% of its water comes from the Central Arizona Project canal, directly from the Colorado River. When something goes wrong with that supply, officials say a backup plan is essential.

"This is kind of an example of why the town of Cave Creek needs partners," Bo Larsen of Cave Creek said.

The town is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water while it works to restore normal operations.

Cave Creek water crews working to repair clog; residents asked to conserve

Court paperwork says a certified caregiver at a Phoenix group home for people with disabilities is accused of gagging a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy with a washcloth, tying socks around his face, and impeding his ability to breathe.

Mark Sampson, 47, faces one count of child or vulnerable adult abuse under circumstances likely to produce death or serious physical injury, a Class 2 felony, according to court records. The Arizona Attorney General's Office filed charges on June 26, 2026, in connection with an incident that prosecutors say occurred on March 19, 2026.

Ryan Dill, an assistant attorney general, described the alleged victim's condition and what investigators allege happened.

“The most vulnerable members of society, namely an individual who is afflicted with cerebral palsy, he is non-ambulatory and nonverbal. His arms are contracted in such a way that he can't even move, and he cannot make a noise," Dill said in Sampson’s initial court appearance.

"There was a washcloth stuffed in the victim's mouth, and two socks were tied together around the victim's head to the point where it left red marks on the face, the victim's face, and pictures show the victim absolutely terrified," Dill said. "This is an incredibly egregious violation of human dignity and the law."

According to the probable cause statement, Sampson entered the victim's room at approximately midnight on March 18 to provide care and remained until approximately 5:45 a.m. on March 19, when he left to care for another patient. The victim's care plan required his caregiver to be within hearing distance of him at all times.

Phoenix caregiver accused of gagging man with cerebral palsy

Sun State Pools, a Scottsdale-based pool company, has had its contractor's license revoked, leaving customers with unfinished projects after paying thousands of dollars.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors says it has received 85 complaints from homeowners and subcontractors against Sun State Pools since September 2025. The ROC revoked the company's license on June 25, 2026, after it said the company failed to file a written answer to a citation. In a news release, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors says:

“AZ ROC continues to investigate the complaints it has received and strongly encourages any other impacted homeowners to file their complaints with the Agency as soon as possible. Following adjudication, those whose complaints result in discipline of the license are able to file a claim with AZ ROC’s Residential Contractors’ Recovery Fund, which is available to homeowners after a contractor has been found to be in violation of Title 32, Chapter 10 of the Arizona Revised Statutes.”

Faith, a Phoenix mother of two young children, tells the Let ABC15 Know team she signed a contract with Sun State Pools back in January to renovate her backyard pool. The contract stated the project would be completed in 10 to 40 days, but six months later, she says almost nothing has been done.

"They drained it the night before they did the chip out, and that's the only time, essentially, that the company or that they sent subcontractors from another company to do any work in the pool," Faith explained.

She says she really didn’t hear much from the company after she paid her deposit, which was over $6,000.

Scottsdale pool company license revoked amid customer complaints