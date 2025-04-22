AM Roundup: Calls for justice in Anaiah Walker case, kids killed in UTV crash, Dysart bus changes

Happy Earth Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 22, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm week in the Valley of the Sun!

It's a warm week across the Valley! Highs are back in the low 90s each day, including today, running just a few degrees above average for this time of year. Lows will stay mild in the 60s.

Five years after Anaiah Walker’s death, her family is marking her 21st birthday with another plea for justice.

Walker was found dead along Interstate 10 in Buckeye in 2020. At the time, she was just 16 years old. Officials believe her death was caused by some type of hit-and-run crash, but that sex trafficking may have also played a role.

Walker's mother spoke out Monday at Tempe's Double Butte Cemetery to once again share her daughter's story and put out a plea for help solving the case.

ABC15 recently received a message from a parent who says the Dysart School District in Surprise will no longer be providing transportation for some students in the district.

According to a presentation in a February board meeting, the district said 70% of its buses are 15 years or older, adding that the lifespan of a bus is 20 years.

Because of this, the district shared in a letter that starting with the 2025-2026 school year, bus service would only be available to high school students "whose primary residence is more than two radial miles from their home school, and school bus transportation for K-8 students will now be available only for those whose primary residence is more than one and a half radial miles from their home school."

Two young girls were killed in a crash involving a side-by-side UTV in Greenlee County on Friday.

Greenlee County Sheriff Eric Ellison said the crash occurred on April 18 in Lower Eagle Creek, when the side-by-side vehicle rolled into about eight feet of water and was submerged.

Officials tell ABC15 the victims who died were sisters, ages 4 and 10. They both reportedly drowned while they were strapped in the back.

A third sister, aged 3, is in critical condition. Officials say she was revived after being provided CPR by her parents.

The vehicle was being driven by the girls' father while their mother was a passenger. They were not injured.

Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 4 a.m. ET in St. Peter's Square, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass.

The funeral is expected to be attended by church and political leaders from around the world.

