MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm week in the Valley of the Sun!

PHOENIX — It's a warm week in the Valley!
Temperatures are back in the low 90s each day this week, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.
Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, so our early morning weather is looking fantastic.
By Friday, a storm system will start to approach from the northwest. That will pick up some breezes, enhance fire danger conditions east of the Valley, and start to drop temperatures over the weekend.
Expect Valley highs back in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.
As this storm system tracks through northern Arizona on Monday, we could see a few spotty rain and snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and I-40 corridor.
At this point, our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, but we'll keep you posted as we get closer.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.75" from average)
_________________________________________
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)
Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________