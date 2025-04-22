Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm week in the Valley of the Sun!

Temperatures are back in low 90s each day this week, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — It's a warm week in the Valley!

Temperatures are back in the low 90s each day this week, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, so our early morning weather is looking fantastic.

By Friday, a storm system will start to approach from the northwest. That will pick up some breezes, enhance fire danger conditions east of the Valley, and start to drop temperatures over the weekend.

Expect Valley highs back in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

As this storm system tracks through northern Arizona on Monday, we could see a few spotty rain and snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and I-40 corridor.

At this point, our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, but we'll keep you posted as we get closer.

More Impact Earth stories:
Ciletti Ak-Chin water rights w/ graphic 4-20-25

Impact Earth

The legacy of water rights on the Ak-Chin reservation

Nick Ciletti
The top breweries in Phoenix in 2017, according to Yelp

Impact Earth

AZ Wilderness serving up sustainable beer for Earth Month and year-round

Amelia Fabiano

Impact Earth

WATCH: Leaders in water resources convene for 98th Annual Water Conference

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.75" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen