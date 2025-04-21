Two killed, 1 hurt in UTV crash in Greenlee County

GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash involving a side-by-side UTV in Greenlee County on Friday.

Greenlee County Sheriff Eric Ellison said the crash occurred on April 18 in Lower Eagle Creek, with one side-by-side vehicle completely submerged in the water. Two people died in the crash, and one person was left in critical condition.

Sheriff Ellison said others “loaned out their side-by-sides to first responders so they could reach the scene," and multiple departments, including Morenci first responders, county officials, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, assisted in the rescue.

Officials did not immediately provide a cause for the crash.

