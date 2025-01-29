AM Roundup: Brittney Griner leaving Phoenix, judge temporarily halts loan ban, will rain break our dry streak?

PHOENIX — Are you seeing active weather at your house this morning? Some areas are getting rain and snow, so you may wake up to slick or wet roads for your morning commute.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Jan. 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter storm bringing rain and snow

Today brings our final, and best, chance for rain this week. Scattered showers will continue through early afternoon, followed by spotty rain this evening.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s.

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, according to a report from ESPN.

Griner, a 10-time All-Star, also had discussions with Dallas and Las Vegas.

Griner had been a free agent before, but always re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury since she was first drafted by the franchise in 2013 as the No. 1 pick.

Paul Guilbeault's trip to help wildfire victims took an unexpected turn when he received a text that stopped him in his tracks: “I found your dog.”

Eight years ago, Guilbeault lost his beloved mini Pinscher, Damian, in Oklahoma during a move from Massachusetts to Phoenix. Despite a desperate search in Oklahoma, Damian, who was 5 years old at the time, was never found—until last week.

Check out the heartwarming story from Cameron Polom in the player below.

Phoenix man reunited with missing dog after 8 years apart

Popular Southeast chicken chain Zaxby's will soon make its Arizona debut as officials have broken ground in Queen Creek!

Construction is now underway for the fast-food chain spot at The Vineyard Towne Center, located at the intersection of Gantzel and Combs roads in Queen Creek.

We spoke to the groups who are building out Zaxby's in the Valley about their ambitious plans to open more than a dozen locations.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding while his administration conducts an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives.

The Trump administration plan plunged the U.S. government into panic and confusion and set the stage for a constitutional clash over control of taxpayer money.

The order from U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan came minutes before the funding freeze was scheduled to go into effect.

Just before the judge's actions, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that she is joining other attorneys general to stop the Trump administration's federal funding freeze.

Watch the press conference in the player below.