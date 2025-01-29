MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm bringing rain and snow

PHOENIX — Rain and snow are falling across Arizona as a winter storm moves through!

Parts of the Valley have already picked up a few hundredths of an inch of rain and chances for more are in the forecast through Wednesday.

In fact, our best chances for rain in the Valley will be this morning and we may even see a few thunderstorms in the mix.

So far, no measurable rain has fallen in Phoenix, but there's still time to break this dry streak before it sets a new record.

As of Tuesday, January 28, Phoenix has had 159 days in a row without measurable rain at Sky Harbor marking the second-longest dry streak on record.

If no measurable rain falls at Sky Harbor by Wednesday, Phoenix could tie the all-time record of 160 dry days in a row set in 1972. Then, we may continue to set a new record dry streak each day until rain finally arrives.

Up north, we're tracking the potential of another one to two inches of snow in Flagstaff and another inch of snow in Prescott, Payson, Heber and Show Low by Wednesday evening.

Winds will be breezy at times, but gusts will mainly stay below 25 to 30 mph across the state.

The colder air moving in is dropping Valley temperatures down into the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows are getting colder too, but we are not expecting any freezes in the Valley.

This storm will clear out on Thursday and high pressure will gradually build back in. That will send Valley temperatures up near 70 degrees by the end of the week and potentially into the low to mid 80s by the latter part of the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.82" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

