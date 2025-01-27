Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Phoenix man reunited with missing dog after 8 years apart

Damian went missing during a cross-country move to the Valley
An Arizona man’s trip to help wildfire victims took an unexpected turn when he received a text that stopped him in his tracks: “I found your dog.” Paul Guilbeault was on his way to drop off clothes and other items to victims of the Palisades Fire in California when he got the text he'd been waiting for for nearly a decade.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — An Arizona man’s trip to help wildfire victims took an unexpected turn when he received a text that stopped him in his tracks: “I found your dog.”

Paul Guilbeault was on his way to drop off clothes and other items to victims of the Palisades Fire in California when he got the text he'd been waiting for for nearly a decade.

Eight years ago, Guilbeault lost his beloved mini Pinscher, Damian, in Oklahoma during a move from Massachusetts to Phoenix. Despite a desperate search in Oklahoma, Damian, who was 5 years old at the time, was never found—until last week.

Thanks to a kind-hearted brother and sister in Oklahoma who discovered Damian and checked to see if he had a microchip during a vet visit, Guilbeault was reunited with his long-lost companion after nearly a decade apart.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom talks with Guilbeault and the siblings who made this incredible reunion caught on camera possible.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo