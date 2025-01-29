Report: Brittney Griner to leave Phoenix Mercury, agrees to one-year deal with Atlanta Dream

PHOENIX — WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, according to a report from ESPN.

It was previously reported that Griner, a free agent, had been taking meetings with multiple teams for the first time in her career.

Griner had been a free agent before, but always re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury since she was first drafted by the franchise in 2013 as the No. 1 pick.

Griner becomes the most prominent free-agent signing in Atlanta's history, and she joins a talented squad led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. The Dream made a coaching change this offseason, bringing in Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast. Griner, Howard and Gray are playing in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled this offseason.

The Dream went 15-25 last season and made the playoffs for the second straight year. They were eliminated in the first round by eventual WNBA champion New York.

Griner, a 10-time All-Star, also had discussions with Dallas and Las Vegas.