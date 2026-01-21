AM Roundup: Body of missing man found in Tempe, 8-year-old powerlifter breaks records, weather changes on tap

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Storm on the way

Valley temperatures will top out in the 70s through Thursday, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Clouds will start moving in on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the next storm system we are tracking.

In his annual speech to lawmakers, Arizona’s top education chief asked for more funding for school resource officers while also urging them to increase teacher pay and more.

In that same meeting, a few lawmakers also grilled Superintendent Tom Horne over the use of the universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.

The annual speech was given in front of the House Education Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

While discussing the need for more funding for the school safety program, academic achievements and more in his annual State of Education speech, lawmakers also pushed for answers from Horne over the ESA program about testing and taxpayer money.

In the video player below, hear Horne’s speech about the state and future of Arizona’s education, as well as what lawmakers are asking of the universal ESA program.

AZ superintendent asks for more money for resource officers in annual speech to lawmakers

Most 8-year-olds spend their free time on playgrounds, but Arabella Costello prefers the weight room.

The Arizona elementary student has already broken two state powerlifting records in her age group and isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Arabella holds Arizona powerlifting records in the squat and bench press for her age division. Next, she's targeting the deadlift record of about 130 pounds — more than double her body weight.

"I want to be strong like her," Arabella said, referring to her mother, Angela.

The young powerlifter's journey began by accident. Angela Costello needed to bring her daughter to the 1BigImpact gym one day when she couldn't find someone to watch Arabella.

"I didn't have a babysitter one day, and she didn't have school. My husband was at work, and I asked Jonathan if I can bring her in, and he said, 'yeah, she can sit on the couch and watch her tablet,'" Angela said.

Instead of sitting quietly, Arabella started copying her mother's movements and begging to get under the barbell herself.

8-year-old Arizona girl breaks powerlifting records

Tempe police have located the body of a 91-year-old man who was reported missing and was the subject of multiple searches around the city.

Apolonio Romero, who was described as having type 2 diabetes and dementia, was last seen on the evening of January 2. He was seen near Miller Road and Weber Drive, near the major cross streets of Scottsdale and Curry roads.

On Tuesday, police announced a body found on January 14 at a construction site near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road had been positively identified as Romero.

Crews from multiple law enforcement departments were “actively searching” for Romero, including using sonar, search dogs, and more.

Details of how Romero's body was discovered or the cause of death have not been provided.

In Phoenix, bedtime stories are going viral, thanks to Grandpa Ken.

After years of reading to his kids and grandkids, Ken decided retirement was the perfect time to turn story time into a mission. So, he grabbed a camera, raided the costume closet, and launched Grandpa Ken’s Reading Time on YouTube.

Now in his 80s, Grandpa Ken dresses up as pirates, superheroes, and storybook characters, reading aloud to spark imagination, encourage kids to pick up books, and remind parents just how powerful reading together can be.

The result? More than two million young listeners around the world are tuning in for story time!

Grandpa Ken shares love of reading to millions online