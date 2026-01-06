Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search ongoing for missing 91-year-old man in Tempe, last seen on January 2

Officials say he has dementia and type 2 diabetes
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are looking for a 91-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Apolonio Romero, who has type 2 diabetes and dementia, was last seen on the evening of January 2. He was seen near Miller Road and Weber Drive, near the major cross streets of Scottsdale and Curry roads.

Police say he was last seen wearing a denim jacket. He has gray hair, is 5’7” tall, and weighs about 140lbs.

Crews from multiple law enforcement departments have been “actively searching” for Romero, including using sonar, search dogs, and more.

Anyone with information regarding Romero’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

