Tempe PD: Body discovered at construction site near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police said Wednesday that a body was found at a construction site near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road.

The body has not yet been formally identified, and police say the identity cannot be confirmed until the Medical Examiner can complete the identification process.

Details of who or how the body was discovered have not been provided.

The recovery comes after several days of searching for 91-year-old Apolonio Romero, who was reported missing on January 3.

Tempe PD

He was last seen the night before near Miller Road and Weber Drive.

The investigation into Romero's disappearance is ongoing.