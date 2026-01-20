WATCH: Grandpa Ken shares magic and love of reading with millions on YouTube

In Phoenix, bedtime stories are going viral, thanks to Grandpa Ken.

After years of reading to his kids and grandkids, Ken decided retirement was the perfect time to turn story time into a mission. So, he grabbed a camera, raided the costume closet, and launched Grandpa Ken’s Reading Time on YouTube.

Now in his 80s, Grandpa Ken dresses up as pirates, superheroes, and storybook characters, reading aloud to spark imagination, encourage kids to pick up books, and remind parents just how powerful reading together can be.

The result? More than two million young listeners around the world are tuning in for story time!

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the Phoenix grandpa who is proving it’s never too late to make an impact and that a good book, read with heart, can help a whole new generation fall in love with reading.