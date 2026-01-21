AZ superintendent asks for more money for resource officers in annual speech to lawmakers

In his annual speech to lawmakers, Arizona’s top education chief asked for more funding for school resource officers while also urging them to increase teacher pay and more.

In that same meeting, a few lawmakers also grilled Superintendent Tom Horne over the use of the universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.

The annual speech was given in front of the House Education Committee Tuesday afternoon.

While discussing the need for more funding for the school safety program, academic achievements and more in his annual State of Education speech, lawmakers also pushed for answers from Horne over ESA program about testing and taxpayer money.

In the video player above, hear Horne’s speech about the state and future of Arizona’s education as well as what lawmakers are asking of the universal ESA program.