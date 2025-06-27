AM Roundup: Bipartisan AZ budget passes House, suspicious death investigation, Hickman Farms layoffs

PHOENIX — It's Friday! The Fourth of July is only a week away! This summer is flying by!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, June 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From the ABC15 Weather Forecasters - Big time heat builds in this weekend!

Temperatures are heating up again in Arizona.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to approach 112 to 115 degrees in the Valley.

As temperatures get dangerously hot and the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Amid uncertainty of a potential Arizona government shutdown, State House members voted to pass a bipartisan budget late Thursday evening.

The budget passed the House in a 40-16-4 vote.

The amended bill needs final approval by the Senate before it can head to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk for signing.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Sun City West neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The death was discovered during a tactical situation in a neighborhood near 128th Avenue and Beardsley Road, according to officials.

Additionally, officials worked a "suspicious circumstances" incident nearby. MCSO says it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Hickman's Family Farms confirms dozens of layoffs in their company after having lost '[their] entire West Valley flock of hens.'

Officials say 85 layoffs are expected with Hickman's Family Farms following their WARN letter submission to the government.

Hickman's officials cite their recent outbreak of avian flu, which resulted in the euthanasia of most egg-laying hen flock, as the catalyst for the layoffs.

As Arizona's climate continues to warm, how will that impact monsoon storms in the summer?

So far, studies are showing heat may not impact the frequency of storms, but it is impacting the intensity.

A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall events that lead to flash flooding.

