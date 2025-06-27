Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWest Valley News

Actions

Authorities are investigating a 'suspicious death' in a neighborhood near 128th Avenue and Beardsley

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
AIR15 SUN CITY POLICE ACTIVITY
Posted

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Sun City West neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The death was discovered during a tactical situation in a neighborhood near 128th Avenue and Beardsley Road, according to officials.

Additionally, officials worked a "suspicious circumstances" incident nearby. MCSO says it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Details surrounding the "suspicious death" and the "suspicious circumstances" were not immediately provided.

MCSO detectives are investigating both situations.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen