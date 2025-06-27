Authorities are investigating a 'suspicious death' in a neighborhood near 128th Avenue and Beardsley

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a "suspicious death" in a Sun City West neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The death was discovered during a tactical situation in a neighborhood near 128th Avenue and Beardsley Road, according to officials.

Additionally, officials worked a "suspicious circumstances" incident nearby. MCSO says it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Details surrounding the "suspicious death" and the "suspicious circumstances" were not immediately provided.

MCSO detectives are investigating both situations.