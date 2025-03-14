AM Roundup: AZ congressman dies, Tempe 'peeping Tom', Dept. of Ed. lawsuit, more storms

Did you enjoy the stormy afternoon yesterday? Another round of rain and snow is possible today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 14, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter storm brings more rain and snow to Arizona!

Rain returns to the Valley tonight as another winter storm moves through. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible with cloudy skies and a high of 60 degrees.

Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva died Thursday morning, his office said in a statement. He was 77 years old.

His office said he died after complications from his cancer treatments.

The southern Arizona Democrat announced last April that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Grijalva had been a member of the House of Representatives for over two decades. He was first elected to Congress in 2003. The Associated Press reports that he has been absent from Congress as he underwent cancer treatment.

Remembering Congressman Raúl Grijalva

Tempe police are investigating after a woman's doorbell camera captured video of a man appearing to watch her through her bedroom window earlier this week.

A parent reached out to ABC15 after the incident at an apartment complex in central Tempe.

The video, which was captured on Ring camera, shows a man stopping near a window around 2:30 Tuesday morning. According to the timestamps on the video, the man stands and watches through the window for about an hour.

“I’ve been terrified the last few days,” Vermillion said. “I’ve had nightmares that people are watching me. Just looking around at my jobs, on the street, scared that someone is going to follow me.”

Imagine being stuck on a snowy mountain on your wedding day, and none of your guests can get to the ceremony.

Some Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies stepped in to play an important role for a couple facing that situation.

When none of Dudley and Claudia Graf's guests could get to the ceremony because of snow-forced road closures on Mt. Lemmon. Two PCSD deputies stepped in to be the official witnesses of the marriage.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and other attorneys general are suing the Trump Administration in an effort to stop the dismantling of the Department of Education.

Earlier this week, officials announced that about half of the Department of Education’s staff would be cut, impacting nearly 2,000 workers.

The cuts would “not have any impact on the government's ability to deliver programming to students but is instead about ‘consolidation’ of redundant roles,” reporters were told Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, saying the actions to dismantle the department are “illegal and unconstitutional,” according to the Attorney General’s office. “The coalition’s lawsuit asserts that the Executive Branch does not have the legal authority to unilaterally incapacitate or dismantle it without an act of Congress.”