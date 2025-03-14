WATCH: Pima County Sheriff's deputies step in to bear witness to couple's wedding when weather got in the way

MOUNT LEMMON, AZ — Imagine being stuck on a snowy mountain on your wedding day, and none of your guests can get to the ceremony.

Some PCSO deputies stepped in to play an important role for a couple facing that situation.

In Arizona, for a marriage to be legal, the ceremony must be performed in front of at least two adult witnesses.

So when none of Dudley and Claudia Graf's guests could get to the ceremony because of snow-forced road closures on Mt. Lemmon, it left them with a big problem.

That's where the deputies come in.

They stepped in to be the official witnesses (and videographers) for the marriage!

