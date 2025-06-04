AM Roundup: Apache Junction officer in critical condition after shooting, deadly wrong-way crash

Good Wednesday morning! We're waking up to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Valley and state. Is this a taste of a possibly active upcoming monsoon season?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 4, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More rain chances today!

It's another active morning across the Valley with scattered showers and thunderstorms, making for a slick and slow commute. Keep that in mind as you head out the door!

We'll start to see clearing by midday, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

On Tuesday, Apache Junction Police Department officials identified Gabriel Facio as the officer shot on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Officials say around 9:30 a.m., police received calls about a man driving in the area with a firearm.

WATCH: Police Chief Mike Pooley provides update on officer's condition on Tuesday

Apache Junction provide an update on injured officer

When officers arrived at the location, a man exited his vehicle and started walking away with a gun.

Officers reportedly followed the man, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, on foot while giving commands to stop. Nunez did not react or respond. At one point, police say he mentioned that he wanted officers to shoot him.

Officials say officers then deployed "less lethal ammo" attempts.

Nunez then fired his weapon at officers, and multiple officers fired back. Nunez reportedly fired four shots at officers, striking one of them in the face.

That officer, Gabriel Facio, was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Newly released body camera video from the Mesa Police Department provides more details about the night Emily Pike disappeared from her Valley group home.

ABC15 obtained videos from two separate times the San Carlos Apache teen was reported missing from the group home.

Those videos also show the teen wanted to go home and talk to her mom, instead of living at her Mesa group home.

Emily was reported missing from the home, operated by Sacred Journey Inc., three times in 2023, and then a fourth time in January 2025. She was found dead weeks later, off the U.S. 60, northeast of Globe.

In each of the 2023 cases, Pike was returned to the home or was taken to a behavioral health center within hours of employees alerting police.

Watch the new body camera footage in the player below:

Emily Pike body-cam video from September 2023

A deadly wrong-way crash has shut down a portion of I-17 in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. and involved a truck and a sedan in the southbound lanes near 7th Avenue.

A death investigation is underway along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area. The investigation was centered near Jefferson Street, west of Sky Harbor International Airport.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident started around 5 a.m. when they received multiple calls about vehicles stopped along the left side of the freeway. A trooper responded to the call and found a person who was dead and appeared to have been struck by multiple vehicles.

Multiple vehicles stayed at the scene, but it’s unclear whether any additional vehicles were also involved in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and it’s not known at this time why the person was in the roadway or exactly what led to the person being struck.

Officials have not publicly identified the victim.

DPS says anyone who may have struck something or someone in the area during the dark morning hours on Tuesday is asked to contact them at 1-877-429-8477 or submit a tip online at adzps.gov/tips.