Apparent death investigation underway near I-10 and Jefferson Street

An apparent death investigation is underway along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area on Tuesday morning. The investigation is near Jefferson Street, west of Sky Harbor International Airport.
PHOENIX — An apparent death investigation is underway along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is near Jefferson Street, west of Sky Harbor International Airport.

Video from the scene showed a police presence along the left lanes of the freeway in the eastbound lanes of traffic. ABC15 crews visually confirmed that one person appeared to be dead at the scene.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it is an "active investigation," and no other information was immediately available.

Traffic is slow in the area and left lanes are blocked, but the freeway is open. You can check current traffic conditions here.

