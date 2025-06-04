MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain chances coming to the Valley!

PHOENIX — It’s another ABC15 Weather Action Day as widespread showers and thunderstorms ignite across both the high country and the Valley, bringing lightning, strong winds, and the risk of flash flooding.

Plan ahead for a slick morning commute. Roads will be wet, so give yourself extra time as you head out.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday night for parts of northern and western Arizona, including the Grand Canyon, Mogollon Rim, and much of Coconino, Mohave, Yavapai, and Navajo counties.

Be alert for sudden downpours that could lead to flash flooding, especially in creeks, dry washes, and near wildfire burn scars. Low-water crossings and narrow canyons may quickly become hazardous.

Temperatures in the Valley will hold in the upper 90s on Wednesday, but a rapid warm-up is on the way.

As high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest, we’ll see a return to triple-digit heat Thursday, with highs climbing above 105° by the weekend.

Some Valley spots may flirt with 110° by Sunday or Monday, right on track with Phoenix’s average first 110° day of the year: June 11th.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

