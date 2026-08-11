AM Roundup: AJ police officer resigns, Nursing Board suspends two midwives, Gilbert teen's kindness goes viral

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will continue to trend downward today and the next few days as our monsoon storm chances stick around!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, August 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances sticking around!

A few morning showers are possible in the Valley. Otherwise, skies turn mostly clear with a high of 106º and overnight lows in the mid-80s. Scattered storm chances pick up tomorrow, with a high of only 100º.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Holden:

Kidcaster Holden gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Val Vista Lakes Elementary

An Apache Junction police officer resigned before he could be terminated following an internal investigation that found he improperly used Automated License Plate Reader technology to locate a family member, ABC15 has learned.

The Apache Junction Police Department confirmed the investigation is complete and held a media briefing Monday at the department's headquarters.

The officer accessed law-enforcement technology for a purpose unrelated to an authorized law-enforcement investigation or official police business, the department said.

Investigators found the officer contacted two AJPD dispatchers and asked them to run a family member's license plate, representing the request as a welfare check. After helping with the request, the dispatchers recognized concerns about the circumstances and notified their supervisor, escalating the matter through the department's chain of command.

Apache Junction officer resigns amid investigation into plate reader misuse

The Arizona State Board of Nursing has temporarily barred two nurse midwives from providing maternity care and delivering babies.

Both women, Pamela Moran and Wendy Shaw, worked at the now-closed Willow Midwife Center for Birth and Wellness in Mesa.

During their July meeting, nursing board members discussed licensing investigations for five nurse midwives who had worked at Willow. This came after a series of complaints from families alleging substandard care when the lives of moms and babies were on the line.

One couple, Dan and Carson Neisess, previously told ABC15 their baby Winston died in 2023, just days after he was born at a Willow facility with the umbilical cord around his neck.

Nursing Board temporarily suspends two former Willow midwives

The ABC15 Investigators have obtained video from Barry Morphew's second arrest, which unfolded in Gilbert during the summer of 2025.

Morphew, 58, is accused of murdering his wife in Colorado.

Body camera video also reveals what Morphew's girlfriend told investigators shortly after the arrest.

Morphew's wife, Suzanne, was originally reported missing in 2020.

About a year later, Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with his wife's presumed death. The case ultimately collapsed before trial, and he was released from custody.

In September 2023, Suzanne's remains were found in a shallow grave in southern Colorado.

It would be nearly two more years before a Colorado Grand Jury indicted Morphew in the murder case.

'This is out of a movie': Video released of Barry Morphew AZ arrest, girlfriend interview

When 14-year-old Royal Cothrun stopped to help a confused woman wandering in 105º heat, he thought he was simply doing the right thing.

What happened next has been anything but ordinary.

After ABC15 shared Cothrun's story, the Gilbert teenager's act of compassion has been viewed and shared millions of times online, drawing messages of support from people across the country and around the world. He's heard from strangers praising his selflessness, been contacted by the Vice Mayor's office, and is now preparing to be recognized by Gilbert Town Council.

Gilbert teen's act of kindness makes its way around the globe