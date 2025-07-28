AM Roundup: Teen arrested in connection to carjacking, man dies after shooting near Phoenix library

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We have a hot week ahead of us, so stay hydrated!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July, 28; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Valley temperatures will top 112º on Monday

High pressure is tightening its grip on Arizona, pushing temperatures even higher today and through the rest of the week.

We're forecasting a high of 112º this afternoon, with similar heat expected tomorrow.

The United States and the European Union reached a tariff deal Sunday after a brief meeting between President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. A White House deadline was days away for imposing punishing import taxes on the 27-member EU, which is America's leading global trading partner.

“It was a very interesting negotiation. I think it’s going to be great for both parties,” Trump said.

The make-or-break talks were meant to head off trade penalties — and promised retaliation from Europe — that could have sent shock waves through economies around the globe.

A Valley man who lost feeling in his legs and feet has found a new path to independence through specialized hand controls for his vehicle, allowing him to safely return to the road.

Skip Wilkins has hereditary peripheral neuropathy, a condition that left him without sensation in his lower extremities, making traditional driving impossible.

For a while, driving wasn't just difficult for Wilkins, it was impossible. The everyday freedom that many take for granted seemed permanently out of reach.

That changed when Wilkins discovered Driving to Independence in Tempe, an organization dedicated to helping people with physical or neurological challenges maintain their mobility.

Members of Arizona Task Force 1 who have been helping with rescue efforts in Central Texas returned home Sunday afternoon.

The task force spent almost three weeks in Texas following the tragic flash flooding that left over 100 people dead.

During their mission, the team searched thousands of acres and miles of riverbanks to locate missing individuals, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Arizona Task Force 1 returns from Texas after historic flooding

A teenage boy is facing charges after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday night in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the woman told officers she had just been in a crash near 63rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. when several people with guns came up to her and stole her car.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects or the vehicle right away.

About an hour later, officers spotted the stolen car nearby with the teen behind the wheel.