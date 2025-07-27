Teen arrested after armed carjacking in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is facing charges after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday night in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the woman told officers she had just been in a crash near 63rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. when several people with guns came up to her and stole her car.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects or the vehicle right away.

About an hour later, officers spotted the stolen car nearby with the teen behind the wheel.

The car later crashed near 67th Avenue and Williams Street, and the teen ran off but was caught shortly after.

He’s now facing several charges, and police say the investigation is still ongoing