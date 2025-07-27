MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from monsoon storms continues this weekend as temperatures soar in the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring this weekend!

We're expecting some passing clouds at times, but no chances for rain or monsoon storms.

Valley temperatures could top 110 degrees by Sunday and 112 on Monday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will remain elevated over the weekend, too, especially across northern Arizona. That will lead to higher fire danger.

Monsoon moisture starts to flow back into Arizona next week.

Here in the Valley, storm chances will be back in the forecast starting Wednesday and ramp up throughout the rest of the week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

